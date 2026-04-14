We’re heading back to Ireland as Irish patriots make their stand

Article by Rebel News staff

We’re keeping a close eye on developments in Ireland, where nationwide protests are continuing to attract attention.

The protests have seen truckers, farmers and bus drivers take over major highways, ports and key intersections across the nation to take a stand against the government's punishing fuel taxes.

The government is refusing to back down, but we’re not backing down either.

Rebel News reporters, Efron Monsanto and Alexa Lavoie, are already on the way to Ireland to continue our on-the-ground coverage of the protests, with both journalists bringing a wealth of experience reporting from major demonstrations.

They will continue documenting the situation as it unfolds, providing updates and following the ongoing unrest and political tensions in the country.

We're going to keep following this story as long as it takes. Stay in the loop with all of our Irish reports at www.TheTruthAboutIreland.com and consider chipping in to support the mission using the donation form below.