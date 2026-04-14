We’re heading back to Ireland as Irish patriots make their stand

Blockades continue in Ireland as fed-up workers keep the heat on the nation’s political class over soaring fuel costs and government inaction.

Ezra Levant
  |   April 14, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

We’re keeping a close eye on developments in Ireland, where nationwide protests are continuing to attract attention.

The protests have seen truckers, farmers and bus drivers take over major highways, ports and key intersections across the nation to take a stand against the government's punishing fuel taxes.

The government is refusing to back down, but we’re not backing down either.

Rebel News reporters, Efron Monsanto and Alexa Lavoie, are already on the way to Ireland to continue our on-the-ground coverage of the protests, with both journalists bringing a wealth of experience reporting from major demonstrations.

They will continue documenting the situation as it unfolds, providing updates and following the ongoing unrest and political tensions in the country.

We're going to keep following this story as long as it takes. Stay in the loop with all of our Irish reports at www.TheTruthAboutIreland.com and consider chipping in to support the mission using the donation form below.

Please help us tell the world the truth about what's happening in Ireland!

Latest News

If you believe this kind of on-the-ground journalism matters, please help us cover the cost of sending Alexa Lavoie and Efrain Monsanto back to Ireland to continue reporting on these escalating protests. With last-minute plane tickets, along with car rentals, hotels, and meals on the road, expenses add up quickly. Your support helps make this independent coverage possible — unlike RTÉ, we don’t receive government funding and rely on our viewers to stay on the ground and keep reporting.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.