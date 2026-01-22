WEF oligarchs using private helipad to avoid traffic

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini is on the ground in Davos, Switzerland, where he recently showed viewers the private helipad used by global 'elites' to avoid traffic once they arrive on their private jets.

"Remember, these are the 'masters of the universe' who tell us that our carbon footprint is going to destroy the planet and we've got to do everything to reduce it," he said. "Meanwhile, they're flying on private jets into private helipads."

Avi also commented on the apparent heightened security at this year's World Economic Forum in Davos.

"What I've noticed what's different about Davos 2026 ... is the security presence. This year at this helipad, there's extraordinary anti-aircraft and anti-drone defences set up," he said.

"There's also a much larger than usual military presence in and around Davos. So it begs the question: is there a particular threat they're responding to? Or is it the mere fact that this year the World Economic Forum boasts the most VVIPs, from world leaders, to business people, to NGOs, in its history," he continued.

The stark irony deepened as reports confirmed over 150 private jets descended on nearby airports for the summit, with many elites then hopping on helicopters at the helipad—emitting far more carbon than the average person could in years, all while pushing aggressive climate policies on everyone else.

This year's ramped-up defences, including AI-powered drone detection and Swiss Army anti-aircraft systems, reflect not just the record number of high-profile attendees but perhaps growing unease among the globalist crowd amid rising public scrutiny of their lavish, hypocritical lifestyles.

Such measures only reinforce the perception that these self-proclaimed stewards of the planet prioritize their own security and convenience over genuine environmental accountability or equality.

Follow all our coverage from Davos and support our independent journalism at www.WEFReports.com.