Welcome to Fart Park: Belem’s Sewage-Covered Mirage for the UN Climate Conference

To impress the UN Climate Change Conference, Belem, Brazil, showcased "Nova Doca Park" as a revitalization project. After visiting, I call it what it is: Fart Park.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 16, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Belem, Brazil, has been scrambling to impress the United Nations Climate Change Conference, the annual pilgrimage of eco-elites who fly halfway around the world to lecture the rest of us.

And one of their showcase “revitalization projects” is Nova Doca Park.

But after spending five minutes here, let’s call it what it is: Fart Park.

This long linear park runs alongside an open, untreated sewage canal. Instead of fixing the problem, the city tried to hide it by planting flowers in the sewage. Shockingly, the sewage is now killing the flowers. That’s some award-winning environmental stewardship right there.

We came looking for the infamous $5-million designer fiberglas trees that were supposedly crafted for COP30. We're looking hard but we haven’t found them yet.

What we did find are their budget cousins: eco trees— rebar structures wrapped in fast-growing vines to mimic trees… in the middle of the Amazon rainforest. They cut down real trees to install fake ones. Only at a UN climate conference.

Meanwhile, actual birds are plucking through the raw sewage beneath this freshly paved, freshly painted illusion of “sustainability.” It's hard to see this version of saving the planet which lets wildlife wade through toxic sludge while delegates sip cocktails in air-conditioned tents.

Fart Park was built to distract from the environmental damage done to host this week-long climate party. But you can't ignore the smell.

Rebel News is in Belem to show you the truth behind the flowers, the sidewalks, and the photo ops. Help us bring you the real story the UN won’t show.

See all our reports and support our independent journalism at RebelUN.com.

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

