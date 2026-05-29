Western cities decaying as Trump admin tries to reverse trend in US
Across Europe, Canada, and the US, increasing urban decay coupled with rampant homelessness and the defacement of public monuments are creating major problems in cities.
Article by Rebel News staff
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how cities across the Western world are decaying at a rapid pace as the Trump administration attempts to reverse the trend by keeping monuments safe and clean.
Filthy fountains, graffiti-covered statues, tent encampments in public parks, open-air drug use, and garbage piling up on sidewalks are becoming commonplace in cities across Canada, the US, and Europe.
Ezra commented on the state of Toronto's former Dundas Square, now renamed Sankofa Square, and how radical activists have changed the area. "Olivia Chow renamed that square Sankofa Square because radicals claimed that Dundas, in Yonge-Dundas, was for the abolition of slavery, but he wasn't fast enough in his political steps to abolish slavery," he said.
"So they renamed the whole square Sankofa Square after an African tribe that it turns out they were absolutely engaged in slavery themselves. They captured fellow blacks and sold them to slave traders. So it's literally named after a slave trading tribe now as opposed to an abolitionist," Ezra continued.
"It's a form of defacement, isn't it. By the way, Yonge-Dundas Square is unsafe. It's overrun with petty criminals, drug addicts, and sometimes worse," he said.
The Trump administration is attempting to reverse this decline, sharing photos on social media of cleaned monuments and how the reflecting pool in D.C. will look after its improvements.
Weekly reminder: Decline is a choice. pic.twitter.com/LeFsjFqg3R— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 28, 2026
𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱 𝗝. 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝟱.𝟮𝟴.𝟮𝟲 𝟬𝟮:𝟱𝟱 𝗔𝗠 𝗘𝗦𝗧— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 28, 2026
President Trumps posts image of how the new reflecting pool will look after his improvements pic.twitter.com/si93SP4k8K
Even as Trump signals a return to cleaner, safer American cities, the unchecked spread of tents, needles, and graffiti across Canadian and European downtowns reveals how deeply entrenched these problems have become.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.