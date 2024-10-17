What a joke: Dan Andrews' new role stirs huge backlash

Former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has been appointed as the new chair of Orygen, a leading youth mental health service, replacing Professor Ed Byrne.

The official announcement is expected today, though the decision has already sparked debate, with some Orygen executives preparing for backlash over the controversial appointment.

Andrews established a royal commission during his time as Premier to address Victoria's mental health system. In response to its findings, he announced a $3.8 billion investment in mental health services as part of the 2021 state budget.

However, critics have pointed out that since then, the state government has slowed its financial commitment, delaying the rollout of community-based mental health centres.

His leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting lockdowns have been linked to rising levels of depression and anxiety in children. Former Victorian Premier Jeff Kennett has voiced concerns over the appointment, calling it "an extraordinary decision given the condition of so many Victorians as a result of his mismanagement."

Kennett, the founder of mental health organisation Beyond Blue, questioned whether Andrews’s new role was a genuine commitment to mental health or an effort to rebuild his public image.