What comes next after Trump's raid that captured Venezuelan dictator Maduro?
Ezra Levant discusses what the capture of Nicolas Maduro could mean for the 'international rules-based order,' the future prosperity of the Venezuelan people, and the national security of the United States.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra recapped a whirlwind of a weekend in the world of geopolitical events.
Before dawn on January 3, a combined American assault on Venezuela was carried out. Not a full-scale invasion — not even a “special military operation”. Rather, President Trump ordered the military to carry out what amounted to a large-scale law enforcement operation to capture Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro, the socialist tyrant of Venezuela, was indicted on narco-terrorism charges in the U.S., Attorney General Pam Bondi revealed. A similar indictment was levelled against Maduro in 2020.
Spectacularly, the American forces suffered no deaths in the operation. Some lives were lost, though, as Cuba confirmed 32 security officials serving as Maduro's personal bodyguards were eliminated.
Shockingly, a Chinese delegation had been meeting with the Venezuelan dictator just prior to the assault. Worse yet for China, its much-touted anti-air defences were rendered ineffective by the U.S. forces.
The mission, dubbed Operation Absolute Resolve, shows President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are taking a very interesting approach, a more peaceful type of regime change than America's previous nation-building efforts.
The U.S. has cited its interests in the South American country, including its lucrative oil reserves, and pledged to restore economic prosperity to the nation. The U.S. is even working with existing parts of Maduro's former regime, including recognizing Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader.
But the operation isn't without its critics. In New York, where Maduro will stand trial, socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, condemned Maduro's capture. European leaders also criticized the attack as a violation of the rules-based international order.
In Canada, Mark Carney delivered a passive aggressive tweet in response.
But what is this so-called international law, and who are the international police to enforce it? Or the judge to hear the case? Ezra Levant breaks down the many angles to the dramatic start to 2026.
COMMENTS
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-06 19:46:31 -0500 FlagThose howling about what Trump did should remember the actions that Thomas Jefferson took more than 200 years ago.
American shipping in the Mediterranean was harassed by the Barbary pirates. Vessels were captured and those on board were held for ransom a form of tribute. Jefferson sent in the U. S. Navy and the Marines as a way of protecting the citizens of his country.
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-01-06 19:44:47 -0500 FlagLet’s hope Cuba collapses in on itself politically and the Castro dynasty comes to an end.