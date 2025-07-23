What has China learned from conflicts in Iran, Ukraine? Gordon G. Chang explains

With the American and Israeli strikes on Iran and the ongoing war in Ukraine, China has had the opportunity to observe what it might be up against, should Chinese forces try to invade Taiwan.

In the Middle East, U.S. B2 bombers were able to stealthily evade high-tech air defences to deliver precision strikes on Iran's nuclear facility, while a new age of modern war unfolds through the use of drone technology in Ukraine's Donbas region.

There's no doubt that Chinese officials have learned much about the capabilities — and limitations — of Western forces through these conflicts, and on Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, China affairs expert Gordon G. Chang joined the show to share his thoughts on what knowledge the regime has gleaned.

“Go back a year, China looked to be the dominant foreign power in the (Middle East),” Gordon said. “It had brokered the deal with Saudi Arabia and Iran. Also in July of last year was the Beijing Declaration, which was inked between China and 14 Palestinian groups.”

Since then, China has seen those diplomatic efforts diminished.

“China, right now, is seeing the power of the United States to reverse things when the U.S. has a leader who believes in making sure American power is used,” he explained.

When it comes to Ukraine, a number of Chinese military officers have been acting as observers of the war with Russia — in addition to a significant number of North Korean forces.

“I actually think that China masterminded this deal,” Gordon said of the North Korean soldiers facing off with Western-backed forces in Ukraine itself or in Russia's Kursk region, which saw a Ukrainian incursion.

Battles fought in Eastern Europe are key to the future of Taiwan, Gordon said, detailing how a Russian loss in Ukraine would “make China think twice about starting a war in East Asia.”

However, “if we fail in Ukraine, I think that it emboldens Beijing to engage in all sorts of adventurism around its periphery, including Taiwan,” he said. But the U.S. successful strike on Iran “has made the Chinese think twice about what they're going to do in their own region,” he added.