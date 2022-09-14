What is 'net zero'? Energy economist Robert Lyman explains the real world ramifications
'We'll all be poorer. We'll all be colder.... less opportunity to travel, to make money, to operate our businesses — we will basically return to the economy that Canada had in the late 19th century.'
You've probably heard of 'net zero' from Justin Trudeau or most politicians and elites. But what is the meaning of this term that appeared during the pandemic — just like the 2030 and 2050 agenda?
What will be the repercussions on the economy, on the population and on the different services. Net zero seems to be all politics and no science.
Robert Lyman joins Rebel News to discuss what 'net zero' really is and what it will mean for Canadians.
Lyman is an energy economist who has worked for over 40 years as an economist, manager, and consultant on energy and environment public policy issues, and has written and advised on the energy and economic implications of climate-related policies and programs for over 30 years. He is deeply concerned about the politicization of decision making on new green energy plans, and the push from the government for a energy reset. Today we discuss net zero and the new environmental policies in place.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.