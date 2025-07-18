Citizen journalist shares shocking stories from Afghanistan as U.K. brings in thousands of Afghans

The British government is under fire after it was revealed on Tuesday that thousands of Afghans are being resettled in the U.K. through a previously secretive plan that was hidden from public view under a 'superinjunction.'

  July 18, 2025

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent journalist Callum Darragh shared his experiences reporting from Afghanistan and discussed what many of Britain's thousands of new residents might be like.

Darragh condemned the U.K government after it was revealed earlier this week that thousands of Afghans have been secretly flown into the country, unbeknownst to even MPs.

The plan has been hidden from the public for two years after a 'superinjunction' was granted following the Defence Ministry's argument that exposing Afghans' names could lead to retaliation from the Taliban.

"Pretty much everyone I know now considers the British government deeply illegitimate as an organization because as you mentioned, the two major parties colluded on this," he said.

"And what are they colluding to do? Well, everything they can seemingly to destroy the native population, anything against their interests seems to be what they want," Darragh added.

Ezra also criticized the U.K. government for secretly flying in thousands of military-aged males from a low-trust society like Afghanistan.

"Any country that would bring in tens of thousands of Afghan men, with their views on women, with their views on rape, with their views on homosexuality, and their views on theft, and their views on crime, I think you're the dopey westerner," he said.

"The crime rate committed by Afghans in Germany, and in the U.K., and in Sweden, and other places where it's tracked, is 10, 20, 30, 40 times higher than for the domestic populations," Ezra added.

The lifting of the 'superinjunction' revealed that up to 20,000 Afghans may have been offered resettlement in Britain, a plan that would reportedly cost billions of taxpayer funds.

