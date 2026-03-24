Whitby councillor says opposing Temporary Foreign Worker Program is 'racist'

In the Town of Whitby just east of Toronto, most of the councillors seem to take no issue whatsoever with mass migration.

Indeed, they are seemingly fine with foreigners scooping up jobs that Canadians used to receive – you know, the folks who have paid into the system all their lives; the folks who pay the salaries of politicians like Whitby councillors.

Oh well. There’s always employment insurance and welfare and food banks for those people...

Last month, Regional Councillor Chris Leahy decided to take a stand. He introduced a motion that would’ve prevented the Town of Whitby from awarding contracts to companies that are participating in the federal Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

The liberals on council had a meltdown.

Indeed, the motion was ruled out of order by Mayor Elizabeth Roy in a committee-of-the-whole meeting. Roy claimed this was based on a legal opinion indicating that the town would face “liability issues” if the motion were to go ahead.

How so? Stop asking impolite questions, will you?

A few weeks later, a the March 9 council meeting, rookie councillor Victoria Bozinovski flipped her wig that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program was even raised in the first place. In an unhinged rant, she described Lahey’s motion as “garbage … xenophobic … racist”.

Now that’s harsh…

Yet, we ponder: how is race a factor? Isn’t Canada made up of multiple races? But never mind…

At the most recent meeting (March 23), the motion was again ruled out of order by a vote of 7-2. The only other councillor to support Leahy’s motion was Steve Yamada. Mr. Yamada is of Asian descent. This, of course, should be irrelevant to the conversation. But Bozinovski is seemingly implying that even merely questioning the merits of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program is somehow the bailiwick of white supremacists.

In any event, since the motion was ruled out of order by the woke council, it couldn’t even be debated, even though there were constituents at the meeting who wanted to make delegations regarding the aborted motion.

We tried to scrum Bozinovski after the council meeting. She literally ran away! Democracy in action.

Smeared! We asked @TownofWhitby Councilor Victoria @_Bozinovski an “impolite” question. The Mayor called this “harassment of women in public office”! The video evidence tells a different story… pic.twitter.com/ZJvnlNXMPP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 24, 2026

But here’s the crux of the matter: embracing the “elbows up” rhetoric, the Town of Whitby has a buy Canadian policy. That’s jolly good. But how is that the town will source Canadian products whenever possible, yet the town isn’t all that keen on seeing Canadians getting jobs?

Oh, sorry, we almost forgot. According to the gainfully employed Bozinovski, if you even have the temerity to criticize the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, you are “garbage … xenophobic … racist.”

Bottom line, since Bozinovski brought race into the equation, we shall conclude with race as well. Which is to say, Victoria Bozinovski is a member of that uber-weird subset species known as “white… Liberal… woman”…