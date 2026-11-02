Who is vandalizing the cenotaph and soldier memorial banners in New Hamburg, Ont.?

How low can you go?

How about this low: a memorial banner honouring a fallen Canadian soldier was recently vandalized with spray paint in New Hamburg, Ont. New Hamburg is a small town of about 15,000 residents some 90 minutes west of Toronto.

Private Tyler Todd died in 2010 in Afghanistan due to an improvised explosive device. A banner marking the ultimate sacrifice of Pte. Todd was raised in New Hamburg just ahead of Remembrance Day. The banner was one of 281 on display in New Hamburg and nearby Plattsville and Wellesley honouring veterans who served their country.

We think erecting these memorial banners is a wonderful thing to do. But some individuals did not like Private Todd's banner for reasons that remain inexplicable.

Security video footage shows that two male suspects approached the banner around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

Waterloo Regional Police say there is an ongoing investigation regarding this incident. A police spokeswoman stated: "We conducted a comprehensive and extensive canvass of the area and are reviewing several CCTV videos that were obtained.

"The Waterloo Regional Police Service will not tolerate acts of vandalism targeting memorials or signs that honour our veterans and fallen military members. These acts are deeply disrespectful to those who served and sacrificed for our country, and we are treating this investigation with the seriousness it deserves. Dedicated resources have been assigned, and we are actively investigating."

Alas, this latest act of vandalism would appear to be part of a disturbing trend. In August, someone or some people vandalized the local cenotaph in New Hamburg. The names of prominent leftist individuals and organizations were written on the cenotaph. This included federal NDP Leader Avi Lewis, author and activist Naomi Klein, and commentator Hasan Piker. (Piker is that kook commentator who once stated that "America deserved 9/11.")

Unbelievable.

The initials "D.S.A." were also written on the cenotaph. This is presumably a reference to the Democratic Socialists of America, a cabal of Marxists and Islamists who seem to be unofficially running the Democratic Party these days. What the D.S.A. has to do with a Canadian cenotaph is baffling to say the least.

Rebel News traveled to New Hamburg to get reaction from Bob Neubauer, the veterans service officer with New Hamburg Legion Branch 532. Not surprisingly, Neubauer described the vandalism as something that made him sick to his stomach.

In the final analysis, the slogan most commonly associated with those soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our rights and freedoms is, "Lest we forget."

But does that slogan still resonate with the ongoing passage of time?

Given the lack of poppies one sees on display in early November, it would appear that far too many people have forgotten, or that they simply don't care.

Don Cherry famously spoke about this situation in what would be his last "Coach's Corner" on Hockey Night in Canada on Nov. 9, 2019.

Grapes, who was responsible for the most watched eight minutes of TV in Canada every week, was pulled off the air after that segment. Ironically, Cherry was fired on Remembrance Day that year.

And that's where we are in Canada today: speaking the truth gets you cancelled because some woke snowflake might suffer from hurt feelings. And if they can cancel a beloved legend like Don Cherry, they can cancel anyone.

But disturbingly, in certain circles, some reprobates have moved past not caring about our veterans. Now, they are going out of their way to dishonour and disrespect our fallen soldiers via gross acts of vandalism.

It's gross.

As noted, the Waterloo Regional Police have an ongoing investigation into this latest incident. And given the outrage, we can only say this: if and when the culprits are identified and criminally charged, we sure wouldn't want to be in their shoes…