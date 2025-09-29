WHO pushes ‘health tax’ as global aid dwindles

He argues that health taxes offer a dual benefit — curbing harmful consumption and simultaneously funding critical services.

Health taxes are a win-win for people and economies:



1) They help prevent disease and save lives by reducing consumption of harmful products;



2) They can generate billions in revenue that countries can reinvest in health and development.@WHO's 3 by 35 Initiative calls for… pic.twitter.com/6rbFVdLEvT — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 25, 2025

Tedros pointed to success stories like Brazil, which halved smoking rates through steep tobacco taxes, and Mexico, where a sugary drink tax cut consumption and filled government coffers. Thailand, too, funnels tobacco and alcohol tax revenue into health promotion.

But this is really just a flawed crusade that sidesteps a brutal truth: taxes aren’t the magic bullet for better health outcomes.

Higher taxes often hit the poorest the hardest, squeezing low-income households who lean on cheap products like soda for daily survival.

Meanwhile, the promised health benefits are shaky at best.

Do higher cigarette prices really stop addiction, or do they just push smokers to black markets? Does taxing soda fix obesity, or does it dodge the real culprits — poverty, lack of health-care access, and abysmal education on nutrition?

The WHO’s “3 by 35 Initiative” demands aggressive tax hikes, but it’s a pipe dream dressed as policy.

Plus, the revenue sems just as likely to get swallowed by corrupt bureaucracies or misspent on pet projects as it is to fund hospitals. And let’s not ignore the elephant in the room: personal freedom.

How far should the state go in policing what people eat, drink or smoke?

The WHO’s sanctimonious “win-win” rhetoric glosses over these inconvenient realities.

Health outcomes don’t depend on tax revenue — they flourish through systemic solutions: robust, accessible health-care infrastructure, timely medical access, and empowering education, not heavy-handed policies that penalize personal choices.

Throwing taxes at the problem is like treating a broken leg with a bandage — it might look like action, but it’s no cure.

Countries don’t need to bleed their citizens dry to save lives; they need smarter, braver solutions that don’t scapegoat the poor or erode freedoms.