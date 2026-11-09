Why aren’t you wearing a poppy? We asked Ottawa

Drew Sylver put the question to everyone from an American veteran who honours Canadians to immigrants who were never taught what the poppy means.

More than 118,000 Canadians have died in service to this country, yet a Leger poll last year found 55 per cent planned to wear a poppy, down from 58 per cent the year before.

The poppy comes from “In Flanders Fields,” written by Canadian army doctor Lt.-Col. John McCrae in May 1915. The Legion’s predecessor, the Great War Veterans’ Association, adopted it in 1921, according to the Royal Canadian Legion.