Poilievre slams Liberals’ record immigration plan

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals are heading for a record 650,000 new permanent residents, more than in any year under Justin Trudeau. On Monday's Rebel Roundup, hosts David and Tamara discussed the claim and what it means for jobs, housing and health care.

The Liberal government's immigration levels plan, tabled Thursday, targets 380,000 permanent residents. It also plans to grant permanent residency to 200,000 temporary residents already in Canada. Poilievre says those measures, together with others, bring the total to 650,000, according to CP24. Carney replied that the 200,000 are longtime residents the government is "formalizing."

In a video played on the show, Poilievre said the Liberals also changed the temporary foreign worker program on Friday, after Parliament rose for 10 days, letting employers bring in more low-wage workers. He cited a 2,600 per cent rise in asylum claims since the Liberals took office and said the number of temporary residents has climbed 300 per cent to 2.8 million.

David said Poilievre was being "too polite." He argued that baby boomers, the Liberals' biggest group of voters in the last election, are dying off, and that more immigration gives the party a new voter base. Tamara agreed.

Tamara said the country lacks the housing and health-care capacity, pointing to emergency room waits of five to 12 hours in some places. David said he is on a six-month wait list for an operation in Ontario, and that the same operation can mean a five-year wait in British Columbia.

On Saturday, David visited a Tim Hortons in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where he said the staff were all American citizens. He asked why the chain's Canadian restaurants cannot do the same without bringing in foreign labour.

Employers are also subsidized for hiring temporary workers, Tamara said, and she called the system "almost a form of slavery" because workers can stay only while they have a job.

On young workers, David cited a National Post story about graduates struggling to find jobs, and said his own sons left the Toronto area for Windsor because they could not afford to buy. Tamara said she heard the same worries from young people on a speaking tour, and from Toronto drivers working three or four jobs just to get by.