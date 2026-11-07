Why B.C. voters finally dumped the NDP

On this week's edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid sat down with Rebel News reporter Drea Humphrey to unpack the B.C. Conservatives' majority win.

Drea said voters had simply had enough: gas stuck above $2, young men leaving the province and industry buried in red tape. She said the Cowichan land-title ruling also changed minds, with people no longer so enchanted by land acknowledgements. She claimed the NDP government, the Attorney General, Ottawa and the City of Richmond all knew about the dealings for 10 years before the public did.

David Eby, she said, misread the room by calling a snap election and thinking he could "pull a Carney" by running against Donald Trump. Voters know Eby can't do anything about Trump, Drea said, so they chose to give the Conservatives a try.

Sheila said the pattern is the same in Alberta and nationally: the cities lean left while everywhere else is "deep blue." Rural voters looked at Vancouver and saw the Conservatives as their firewall, she said.

The conversation turned to the Conservatives' promise to repeal the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs has called that a "declaration of war." Sheila said she expects blockades and urged the new government to follow Saskatchewan and Alberta with a law setting specific penalties for blocking critical infrastructure, recalling the attack on a Coastal GasLink work site by a "marauding band of maniacs."

Drea called it extreme to say a repeal means war. If anything happens, she said, the government should act "swiftly, boldly" and send the message that "a new sheriff is in town."

Drea cautioned that repealing DRIPA is "really scratching the surface," pointing to the Cowichan decision and deals over Haida Gwaii as the bigger threats to land rights. She noted that Cowichan lawyers are now promising a proposal to protect private property, something she said should have been in black and white from the start.

Sheila also pointed to Conservative MP Jeff Kibble's call for Ottawa to clean up a massive illegal landfill on Cowichan Tribes land before it contaminates the Cowichan River watershed.

Drea said the Cowichan ruling is under appeal by the city, the province and the federal government, while the Cowichan are also appealing for more. Her closing warning was to pause before Canada falls for "identity politics."