Why is a Pickering recreation centre FORCING patrons to use its “universal” changeroom?!

The Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex in Pickering, Ont., is the latest rec centre to embrace a so-called “universal changeroom.”

That means men and women, boys and girls, all get changed in the same facility. And if you have a problem with that, well, too bad.

But why?

’Twas ever thus we had male and female changerooms. Later, along came the “all-gender” changeroom for those who were apparently confused about who or what they are.

But the transgender and non-binary communities tend to be belligerent demographics. The status quo was not good enough for them, so pressure from the lunatic fringe has foisted universal changerooms upon normal people.

Talk about the tail wagging the dog…

We first reported this situation last year in Oakville, Ont.

Rebel News was tipped off by female swimmers who made use of the pool at the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre.

They told us that the Town of Oakville has gone out of its way to accommodate transgender and non-binary people. And in doing so, indecent exposure is commonplace in the changeroom and shower facilities.

And get this: when (typically female) swimmers complain about this behaviour, they are usually informed by staffers that men who are masturbating are merely “practicing hygiene.”

Unbelievable…

And our Oakville sources said when they complain about such indecent behaviour, the town’s bureaucrats and politicians say they are not being “progressive enough.”

Alas, this madness is spreading like a bad weed.

We recently met up with City of Pickering Counsillor, Lisa Robinson, who has spoken out against the situation at the Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex.

Incredibly, for adults who do not want to change with children – i.e., they want to change privately in the all-gender changeroom – they are forbidden from doing so unless they are members.

But why?

And another thing: whatever happened to “reasonable accommodation”? Apparently, this has gone the wayside as woke politicians force their constituents to embrace radical transgenderism.

It’s gross.

Perhaps another factor driving this perversity is the opportunity to get federal funding for community centres if the universal changeroom model is embraced. After all, Justin Trudeau never came across a pride parade that he didn’t want to march in. As for his successor, Mark Carney, his daughter currently “identifies” as a “transman” (i.e., a female pretending to be male).

Bottom line: In the name of inclusivity, perverts are preying on women and girls. And golly, where are the feminists?

Postscript: for speaking out against this, Coun. Robinson was actually censured by her colleagues on the council. Robinson was condemned for being “homophobic” and “transphobic”.

Despicable.