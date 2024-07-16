Why is Ireland destroying itself?

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

We're in Ireland studying their immigration policy. It’s like looking at a car crash—it’s terrible, but we can’t stop from staring.

The government here has gone mad. It’s bringing in hundreds of thousands of migrants.

It’s a country with just five million people, but one fifth of the population is now are foreign-born. Today we learned about the village of Dundrum, in County Tipperary.

There’s just 175 people in Dundrum, a village that has been there for centuries. But the government just announced—with no consultation, no discussion, no appeal—that they are moving 280 migrants into the town. That’s nearly going to triple the population overnight.

.@EzraLevant reports from Ireland as protesters from the Dublin neighbourhood of Coolock take to the streets in opposition to government-imposed mass immigration.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/oUgTb8PmlL pic.twitter.com/3YRCCUJQyD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 16, 2024

They’re transforming Dundrum’s main tourist attraction, a gorgeous country estate, into a refugee camp. That’s where they’re all going to stay.

Dundrum has been an Irish village for centuries. Now it’s going to be another thing—Palestinian, or Afghan, or something else. But it won’t really be Irish in language, culture or history anymore, will it?

We came here because of a riot yesterday at another planned refugee centre, this one in Dublin. The government wants to turn an abandoned paint factory into a hostel for 500 migrant men. It’s right across the street from a plaza with children’s movie theatres, games rooms and restaurants, a place where kids and teenagers hang out.

Now there will be 500 migrant men lounging around there, too. Again: no consultation, no appeal, nothing.

🚨Rebel News is on the move! We're covering Trump's convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and the immigration riots in Dublin, Ireland.



Follow us to see the latest:https://t.co/AVHCX1FSbOhttps://t.co/WqweK1yzHI pic.twitter.com/A3XXxcV2PF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 16, 2024

So yesterday the local population fought back—in dramatic fashion. They burned down some of the equipment being used to remodel the factory into a refugee camp. Police attacked with pepper spray, arresting 15. It was a fiasco.

The Irish state broadcaster tried to find a single resident in Coolock who supports this scheme; they couldn’t find one. But the government is dead-set on it.

What is going on in Ireland? Why do they hate themselves this way? They’re the Indigenous people there—they didn’t conquer anyone or colonize anyone or enslave anyone.

Why are they trying to destroy themselves? I still don’t know the answer. But I know one thing: Canada must not follow in this path.

WATCH: Ireland is fed up with mass immigration as protesters take to the streets of Dublin for a protest against open borders.https://t.co/WqweK1y1Sa pic.twitter.com/7ZKjrt2Mtq — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 6, 2024

P.S. We're here for one more day, then we head back to Canada. We're going to Dundrum to try to talk to the locals—many people are scared to speak out, lest they be called racist. (That happens in Canada, too). We’ll keep you posted at our website, www.MigrantReports.com

P.P.S. If you think this journalistic mission is valuable—to see what immigration extremism looks like—please help cover the cost for Lincoln and me to come here by clicking here or going to www.MigrantReports.com. Thanks!