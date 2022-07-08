Rebel News Banner Ad - Alberta Prosperity Project

Why is Tamara Lich still in prison?

Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind Canada's Freedom Convoy trucker rebellion, is still behind bars. Why?

  • By Rebel News
  • July 08, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed why Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind Canada's Freedom Convoy trucker rebellion, is still behind bars.

Lich was arrested again for supposedly breaching the terms of her bail. She had a justice of the peace hear arguments about that on Tuesday, and yet we don't hear a decision until Friday. Seriously, three days to think about the arguments.

But this isn't a real judge; it's a Liberal prosecution on the thinnest of pretexts. Even terrorists can get bail in this country.

It's things like this that will actually radicalize people. People can bear losing a game if they think it's fair.

But what if they think it's rigged? You lose trust in institutions — including police, prosecution, courts and Parliament. If people think the system is rigged, that's when people become radicalized. And that's truly dangerous.

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT.

