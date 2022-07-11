Why is Tamara Lich still in prison? Plus an update from the Netherlands

This is a free episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @8pm ET | 6pm MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.

This episode originally aired on July 7, 2022.

I’m very excited about our reporters travelling to the Netherlands to follow the Farmer Rebellion. We have a special website set up for that — FarmerRebellion.com. We have our Brit, Lewis Brackpool; he attended the WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland a couple of months ago, and there’s a WEF link to this Dutch crisis.

And we have Lincoln Jay, who just landed this morning. You will recall him from the trucker rebellion in Ottawa — I think he worked something like 23 days straight on that story. He really covered it in depth, and sometimes just by livestreaming for hours — just showing people what it looked like, no filter, no editing.

People loved that, because they couldn’t get the truth from the Media Party, that just lied and lied. Yeah, what do you expect from Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster?

The farmers have their own grievances, that we’ll hear about in a moment from a Dutch political commentator. But I have seen a number of them credit the Canadian trucker rebellion for their farmer rebellion — that’s our website where we’re compiling the work from Lewis and Lincoln, and two other reporters who are joining us, including Katie Daviscourt, from the Post Millennial. She’s very brave — she has made a name for herself reporting on Antifa riots in America, especially in Seattle and Portland.

Back home here in Canada, Tamara Lich, one of the organizers behind that trucker rebellion is behind bars. She's been arrested again for supposedly breaching the terms of her bail. She had a justice of the peace hear arguments about that on Tuesday, and yet we don't hear a decision until tomorrow. Seriously, three days to think about the arguments.

But this isn't a real judge; it's a Liberal prosecution on the thinnest of pretexts. Terrorists can get bail in this country.

It's things like this that will actually radicalize people. People can bear losing a game if they think it's fair.

But what if they think it's rigged? You lose trust in institutions — including police, prosecution, courts and Parliament. If people think the system is rigged, that's when people become radicalized. And that's truly dangerous.

GUEST: Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar on Twitter), a Dutch journalist tells us what's happening in the Netherlands.

FINALLY: Your letters to me!