Why was Tamara Lich denied bail? Lawyer Matthew Wolfson on convoy organizer's arrest

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, lawyer Matthew Wolfson joined Ezra to talk about Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich's arrest and bail hearing.

Ontario Court Justice Julie Bourgeois said that the effect of the convoy’s protest was immense and she felt that Lich was obstinate and dangerous in her responses to the court during bail hearing last Saturday, despite promising to give up her advocacy of the protest and return to Alberta.

“I cannot be reassured that if I release you into the community that you will not reoffend,” Bourgeois said. “Your detention is necessary for the protection and safety of the public.”

Bourgeois is a former Liberal candidate in Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

In addition to keeping Lich in custody, Bourgeois ordered Lich to have no contact with Pat King, Benjamin Dichter, Christopher Barber, and Daniel Bulford — other organizers and leading voices tied to the “Freedom Convoy” protest.

