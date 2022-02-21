WATCH: Will 2022 be the year of FREEDOM down under?

More than two years of draconian lockdowns, mandates and over-zealous law enforcement have awakened a new brand of voter in Australia.

Both federal and state elections loom as arenas for change as a growing part of the population have become disillusioned with the major political parties.

"We need to start having real representation in this country, we're running a duopoly and enough is enough," said Maya Tesa, Liberal Democrat candidate for Jagajaga. "We need to have people who turn around and say, 'we don't want more government in our lives, were adults we can run our own lives'. "But what we want is the opportunity to grow, so get out of our lives."

These statements were echoed by many at The Liberal Democratics' Victorian campaign launch event at the weekend.

Not to be confused with the more left-leaning Liberal Democrats overseas, the Liberal Democrats of Australia represents a more libertarian view.

After 20 years on the scene, their numbers are rapidly growing as civil liberties and freedoms have become much larger issues for everyday Australians.

"We've been defending liberties that whole time and I think a lot of people maybe didn't notice or didn't care about it and now they're sort of like 'actually we need someone to do that," said Liberal Democrats senate candidate David Limbrick. "We feel like we're the party that was based on that, we were founded on the idea of defending liberty, we've done the same thing all along and I think more people appreciate that now. "There's a lot of people who are really gravitating towards our party recently, they like the message of freedom, they like the way that we've been defending freedoms in state politics and they want to get people into Federal parliament."

Victorian police officer-turned Liberal Democrat senate candidate Krystle Mitchell, who sensationally quit the force last year, expressed a common sentiment held by many at the event.

"We don't need to have such regulation of every aspect of our lives and that's not the Australia that I grew up in and it's not the Australia I want to grow old in," she said.

Liberal Democrats state and national secretary Angus Ward said that signs are all pointing in the direction of change and voters aren't seeing those values represented in our existing governments.