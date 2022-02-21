WATCH: Will 2022 be the year of FREEDOM down under?
It's the election issue you probably won't read in the mainstream media, but concerns about individual liberty and freedom from government overreach and control are bubbling to the surface
More than two years of draconian lockdowns, mandates and over-zealous law enforcement have awakened a new brand of voter in Australia.
Both federal and state elections loom as arenas for change as a growing part of the population have become disillusioned with the major political parties.
"We need to start having real representation in this country, we're running a duopoly and enough is enough," said Maya Tesa, Liberal Democrat candidate for Jagajaga.
"We need to have people who turn around and say, 'we don't want more government in our lives, were adults we can run our own lives'.
"But what we want is the opportunity to grow, so get out of our lives."
These statements were echoed by many at The Liberal Democratics' Victorian campaign launch event at the weekend.
Not to be confused with the more left-leaning Liberal Democrats overseas, the Liberal Democrats of Australia represents a more libertarian view.
After 20 years on the scene, their numbers are rapidly growing as civil liberties and freedoms have become much larger issues for everyday Australians.
"We've been defending liberties that whole time and I think a lot of people maybe didn't notice or didn't care about it and now they're sort of like 'actually we need someone to do that," said Liberal Democrats senate candidate David Limbrick.
"We feel like we're the party that was based on that, we were founded on the idea of defending liberty, we've done the same thing all along and I think more people appreciate that now.
"There's a lot of people who are really gravitating towards our party recently, they like the message of freedom, they like the way that we've been defending freedoms in state politics and they want to get people into Federal parliament."
Victorian police officer-turned Liberal Democrat senate candidate Krystle Mitchell, who sensationally quit the force last year, expressed a common sentiment held by many at the event.
"We don't need to have such regulation of every aspect of our lives and that's not the Australia that I grew up in and it's not the Australia I want to grow old in," she said.
Liberal Democrats state and national secretary Angus Ward said that signs are all pointing in the direction of change and voters aren't seeing those values represented in our existing governments.
"For so long we've had the major parties dominating our lives, telling us what to do, what we can say, how we can think and I think the people have come together and finally realised that the government serve the government and it's time for the government to serve the people," he said.
"They are public servants and that's what we're bringing here - real leadership."
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.