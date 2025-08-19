Winnipeg mayor's flimsy excuse for cancelling Sean Feucht

After facing a wave of cancellations across parts of Atlantic and Eastern Canada, Christian pastor and performer Sean Feucht hit yet another hurdle in his planned visit to Winnipeg.

Mayor Scott Gillingham barred the American musician from holding his planned worship service at the city's Central Park, citing vague concerns over public and emergency access.

“It's all being done for your safety,” said Tamara Ugolini on Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream.

The cancellation was being done under the “guise of public safety,” she said, highlighting how it was “the same rhetoric that's coming out of Nova Scotia” regarding bans on walking in the woods.

The bureaucratic nanny state talking points were reminiscent of “the early days of the COVID hysteria,” Tamara continued, noting the government's messaging about staying home to save lives was because “we were being told the hospitals and emergency services were being overwhelmed.”

The cancellation campaign against Sean Feucht's tour is “repackaged 'for your health, for your safety' rhetoric in an attempt to justify the restrictions and the major overreaching impositions into your life that the state is doing.”