Woke joke: Bizarre Welcome to Country divides Aussies

A Welcome to Country speech delivered before the AFL semi-final has sparked outrage across the nation.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 15, 2024
  • News
An angry Welcome to Country delivered by Brendan Kerin, a 'cultural educator' from the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, has stirred controversy following an AFL semi-final match in Sydney.

Kerin’s remarks, which many found offensive, set off a storm of reactions on social media.

His speech, made before the match between the Giants and the Brisbane Lions, quickly trended for its aggressive statements.

He began by claiming that the ceremony wasn’t a welcome to Australia, but rather to the Aboriginal lands on which the match was taking place.

“A Welcome to Country is not a welcome to Australia. Within Australia we have many Aboriginal lands, and we refer to our lands as ‘country,’” he explained.

However, it was Kerin’s bizarre assertion that the tradition has been ongoing for over 250,000 years “Before Cook” – referencing Captain James Cook – that divided opinion.

While few applauded his words, others criticised the historical claims as "misinformation."

His final remarks, including a comment about the dangers of entering Aboriginal lands without being welcomed, were met with gasps from the crowd. Following the speech, Kerin played the didgeridoo before the National Anthem was sung.

The divisive speech led to a wave of online criticism, with footy fans expressing frustration with the ceremony, calling it “woke” and unnecessary.

