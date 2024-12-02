WATCH: Woke stunt to win ethnic votes BACKFIRES in Melbourne suburb

In a controversial move that has divided the Berwick Springs community, the state government recently renamed the local lake to Lake Guru Nanak, honouring the founder of Sikhism. However, many residents are outraged by the bizarre change, which they claim was made without proper consultation or community input.

For years, Berwick Springs Lake has been a staple for locals who regularly visit the area for walks and recreational activities. However, in a secretive ceremony, the name was changed to Guru Nanak, a decision that caught most residents by surprise.

“It’s just a lake, call it whatever you want,” one local said, echoing the sentiment of several others who weren’t consulted before the renaming. “But nobody was consulted. We weren’t told anything until it was over.”

The name change has sparked strong reactions among the Berwick Springs community. Many feel the decision was made hastily and without considering local opinion. One resident, who expressed frustration over the lack of communication, remarked, “I don’t think it's a good idea. It’s just not right.”

While the renaming was intended to honour the Sikh community, which has a notable presence in Victoria, the state government’s handling of the change has drawn criticism. Locals are questioning whether the decision was driven by political motives, particularly the desire to secure votes from the Sikh population ahead of future elections.

“I think it’s to do with votes,” another local shared, suggesting the change was more about attracting political support than addressing community concerns. “They’re trying to be seen as multicultural.”

The backlash intensified when Premier Jacinta Allan labelled those opposed to the change as “neo-Nazis,” a remark that has shocked many. “I don’t know about you, but I’m a little skeptical of that,” one Berwick Springs resident said, adding that the term was an unfair slur. “It’s disgusting. It’s a disgraceful thing to say. Nothing to do with Nazis at all.”

Despite Allan’s comments, locals remain adamant about their right to voice their concerns. “You should be free to express your beliefs regardless of what they are,” another resident argued. “But we’re being told we’re Nazis for not agreeing with this name change. It’s offensive.”

Interestingly, even those from the Sikh community I talked to who live in Berwick Springs don’t necessarily support the name change.

As the debate continues to unfold, many residents are sticking to the name they’ve known for years. “I’ll always call it Berwick Springs,” said one long-time local. “No way I’m changing that.”

While the state government stands by its decision, claiming the change honours "diversity," the overwhelming response from Berwick Springs residents suggests a clear disconnect between the government’s actions and the community’s wishes.

