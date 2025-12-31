WOW: Our Rebel News viewership quadrupled in 2025!

I have something astonishing to show you. It's a nine-page year-end report from a social media app called Hootsuite.

It shows that in the past year, Rebel News has quadrupled our viewership — our stories were seen a whopping 430,234,339 times in 2025. That's nearly half a billion!

Click here to read it right now, and if you want to help keep us going in 2026, please make a donation too.

Hootsuite measures exactly how many people watch or read Rebel News on all of our social media platforms — YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (now called X) and even LinkedIn.

A report like this is designed for internal decision-making — it's not the kind of thing most media companies would make public. It's not secret information, but it could give our competitors useful details about our operations.

But I'm going to share it with our supporters anyway, even though that means a copy of it will probably wind up being shared with the Liberals and our haters at the CBC.

Because I want you to see that, when you support Rebel News, you're not just getting the other side of the story for your own consumption. You're also helping us spread the word throughout Canada, to truly provide an antidote to the "media party."

Fewer than 1% of Rebel News viewers make a donation to us. But I don't mind the other 99% — we're in a battle for their hearts and minds. And in 2025, we reached 430 million of them.

(Interesting fact: we've got more than one million likes on TikTok since we joined it. That's the favourite platform for teenagers. I don't expect teenagers to donate to Rebel News — but I'm thrilled that they're watching our stuff!)

If you go to JournalistDefenceFund.com, you can see the full 9-page report. It's kind of amazing.

First of all, in 2025, we tripled the number of posts we did — that's Facebook posts, YouTube videos, tweets, etc. In 2024, we published 19,528 posts. This year, we published 64,842.

Our reporters produced approximately the same number of stories — 5,392 of them, or about 15 every single day. We just published those stories in far more places! As a result, the number of views and impressions our stories received increased by 418%.

I had a hunch this was happening even before I saw the report. A recent study by Reuters and Oxford University said that Rebel News is now the third most-mentioned Canadian video channel, ahead of Global News. We're behind only CBC and CTV.

More than any other force in the media, Rebel News is spreading the messages of freedom across Canada. Some people even call us the unofficial opposition! When you see Mark Carney's reaction to us, you know that's true!

By the way, we don't have a marketing budget. All of our stories are shared naturally by viewers, sending links to their friends and family. You can see that in the Hootsuite report, too — viewers shared our work millions of times, up 266% from 2024.

I'll let you read the rest of the stats yourself by clicking here. I think you'll find the list of our most popular stories very interesting! (One was when Avi Yemini and I scrummed Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, at the World Economic Forum. Can you guess the others?)

So if you're wondering: does anyone see our stories about free speech? Does anyone watch Alexa's coverage of the pro-Hamas protesters? Is anyone listening to Drea's reports about the ostrich farm? The answer is yes: hundreds of millions of people do. Only CBC and CTV are bigger than us — but they're both shrinking, not growing like us.

I believe that telling the other side of the story is the first step to political change, don't you? If people don't know what's really going on, they won't know there's a problem that needs fixing. That's why the Rebel News style is to be on the ground, covering the story as directly as possible. And we're not afraid to travel to unusual places to do it.

And of course, every now and then, we jump into the battle ourselves!

It's sort of crazy that we've managed to do all this without a penny in government subsidies — all while fighting malicious lawsuits against us, and pushing back on censors who try to silence us. It's harder work than just cashing a cheque from Mark Carney, but the results are worth it — don't you think?

Well, if you do think so, can you please give me a hand? Unlike CBC and CTV, we have to hire bodyguards to protect our reporters: Antifa and pro-Hamas thugs regularly attack us, especially our female reporters Drea and Alexa. Police rarely come to our aid, so we have to send out private security. That's the price we pay for challenging the status quo.

If you're in a position to help, I'd be grateful if you could chip in a few dollars for our journalist defence fund to pay for security. And given that we've just hired Tamara Lich (!) as our newest reporter, we'll need to make sure we have lots of security for her, especially when she starts her campus speaking tour.

If you can help us, please go to JournalistDefenceFund.com. Any gift of $100 or more will give you a fun perk: we'll invite you to a Zoom call with our reporters to ask them anything. And donations of $1,000 or more will get a personal, one-on-one thank-you phone call from Tamara Lich herself.

I'm so proud of our team. For ten years, we've been fighting a David vs. Goliath battle against mighty government politicians and even mightier government journalists — all on a shoestring budget. But with 430 million views and impressions this year, I'm not sure how long we'll be able to call ourselves little!

Of course, we'll always be the underdog, since we have to crowdfund our own costs, while 99% of other journalists simply get handouts from the government.

If you love what we're doing, if you're proud of our independence, if you're delighted that we're reaching so many viewers, including so many young people, please do me a favour and chip in here to help keep us strong.

Thanks for your support in 2025, and good luck to us all in 2026!