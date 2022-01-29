You're not alone if you're with the freedom truckers: Ezra Levant on Parliament Hill

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

“The only way to remove Justin Trudeau and the lockdownists are through hard work in elections. Through judicial actions [in] the courts of appeal... I think there is no shortcut out of the mess we're in,” says Rebel Commander Ezra Levant.

Ezra is live in Ottawa now with the Trucker Freedom Convoy.

WATCH: Defiance and resistance at Parliament Hill — but no anger or rage in the 17°C air! Ezra Levant is live from Ottawa.



