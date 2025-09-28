Young Americans celebrate the life of Charlie Kirk

Angelica Toy with Rebel News reporting from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where thousands have gathered for the official memorial service for Charlie Kirk.

This is one of the largest tributes yet — doors opened at eight this morning and the program begins at eleven — with a roster of high-profile speakers including President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, Turning Point USA leaders, and conservative voices from across America.

Over 100,000 attended Kirk's memorial, exceeding the 70,000-capacity stadium. This turnout reflects his impact after his "political assassination" at a Utah event.

One of the biggest stories to emerge from this somber occasion isn’t just the size of the crowd, it's the next generation.

Around us, young conservatives and members of Turning Point USA assert that they are not merely grieving Charlie Kirk's loss, but are committed to his cause of changing minds.