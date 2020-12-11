DAILY | Ezra on Tucker! ‘China Files’ Go International

Ezra Levant and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!

Here's what we're covering today:

Ezra was on Tucker Carlson last night to discuss TheChinaFiles.com .

. Special guest Tamara Ugolini joins the Daily live from Rebel HQ!

joins the Daily live from Rebel HQ! Another special project: Rebel News' ViewersChoiceAwards.ca!

If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!