DAILY | Live from Whistle Stop! Toronto Updates

By Rebel News YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!

Here's what we're covering today:

If you become one of the 1,400,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!