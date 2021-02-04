Boutique shop owner threatened with JAIL TIME after reopening

You might recall our story regarding Nobletoyz, a 3,000 sq. ft. store jam-packed with terrific toys and uncanny collectibles, located in Bolton, Ont.

Owner Derrick Noble decided to open his store “illegally” prior to Christmas — as you can imagine, an important time of the year for a toy store to be operating. And the response from customers was overwhelming: Derrick says he enjoyed record sales, with consumers driving in from hours away to shop at his store.

Alas, the Ontario Attorney General was not amused, and sent Derrick a letter threatening to — and we’re not making this up — throw Bolton’s Toy Man in jail, should he allow customers into his store! (Meanwhile, a Walmart just down the street from Nobletoyz remains jam-packed with shoppers, as per usual — and somehow, some way, that’s OK.)

The AG lawyer who penned this threatening letter declined to comment. And we thought maybe this malicious missive was just a one-off, given the publicity Nobletoyz had received.

But alas, such is not the case. Incredibly, Claudia Rocca, the owner of Klaudya’s Kloset — also located in Bolton — received the same letter from the same lawyer at the AG’s office!

Claudia, too, had briefly reopened her little boutique for in-store shopping. But like Derrick, she found that this sort of rebellious retailing is not something that will be tolerated by the powers that be.

And so it is that Claudia, too, has been threatened with imprisonment. And what was her crime exactly? Simply trying to make an honest living? Simply doing what big box stores are allowed to do? Baffling, bizarre and unfair.

And for those who think the likes of Klaudya’s Kloset and Nobletoyz can survive simply by facilitating online shopping and curbside pickup, such is not the case. Both stores have a vast inventory of items and count on customers to make impulse purchases while physically in the store. When the stock is out of sight, it is also, unfortunately, out of mind.

In any event, both Claudia and Derrick have been heavily fined for their civil disobedience. But they shall not be fighting their cases alone, as Rebel News is now arranging for a criminal lawyer to represent this dynamic duo. If you would like to help us out with the legal fees, kindly make a donation at www.FightTheFine.com.

Our thanks in advance!