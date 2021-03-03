DAILY | COVID Jail Sex Assault Victim, Cuomo Bros
Ezra Levant is LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- Victim of alleged sexual assault details nightmare experience at COVID jail
- “Without hope, people have nothing”: Pastor criticizes Alberta COVID-19 response
- Charter of Rights and the Right Worship of God: Rally for Pastor Coates Attracts a Hater
- New York legislators move to strip Andrew Cuomo of emergency powers amid sexual harassment scandal
If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up