DAILY | Natalie Klein's barbershop win!
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE on YouTube for our daily 12 noon ET stream!
Here's what we're covering today:
- COVID charges tossed! Natalie Klein's Bladez 2 Fadez barbershop allowed to reopen
- Does owning Deco Labels put Doug Ford in a sticky situation?
- Mysterious masked man appears at Toronto anti-lockdown protest
If you become one of the 1,440,000 other Rebels who already subscribe to our channel (it's FREE!), and click the “bell” icon, you’ll get an alert on your computer before EVERY livestream!
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
YOUTUBE LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on YouTube every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up