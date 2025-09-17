10,000 Fake Student Letters Flooded Canada’s Immigration System in 2024

In 2024, the Liberal government admitted to over 10,000 fraudulent acceptance letters flooding Canada's international student program, revealed an Immigration and Infrastructure Ministries inquiry.

Bogus applications surged to 1,800 in January 2024, decreasing to 640 by December after Ottawa implemented a new verification system, according to a response to Conservative MP Brad Redekopp.

Thousands of foreign nationals nearly entered Canada on fake student visas, secured with phony acceptance letters from Canadian schools.

While the government boasts of "deterring fraud" with the new system, it inadvertently reveals years of unchecked exploitation within the program. Shady recruiters and ghost colleges profited at the expense of students and Canadians alike.

Since November 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has mandated that all colleges and universities verify letters, with non-compliant schools facing year-long suspensions from enrolling new students.

Ottawa congratulates itself, but the international student influx has worsened the housing crisis, overcrowded classrooms, and strained healthcare and social services.