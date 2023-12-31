2023 in review: The best of Avi Yemini

What a remarkable year 2023 has been! Among its many highlights was the launch of my book, A Rebel From The Start, in New Zealand. Despite the government's initial attempts to bar my entry, the overturned unlawful ban allowed me to enter the country and officially launch the book.

It was the perfect place to launch, with PM Jacinda Ardern so wildly unpopular due to her incredible COVID tyranny, she had to step down. That was a shame for her because I had reserved a special signed copy for her, too!

The journey didn't stop there. An international book tour saw us traverse Melbourne, Israel, and London, where I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you!

Speaking of Melbourne, my hometown witnessed the departure of another lockdown bully, Victorian Premier Dan Andrews. The spectacle of Melbourne's jubilant streets on his final day was something to behold.

Can you imagine being such an awful leader that on your last day in the office, the streets erupt into a giant street party to celebrate your departure?

Good Weekend magazine ran a feature on me, which triggered all of the right people, and so did my incredibly popular interview with veteran broadcaster Neil Mitchell.

Standing with me through many pivotal moments was my mate Rukshan Fernando, who I had met at Melbourne's anti-lockdown protests. Together, we started The Opposition Podcast, challenging mainstream narratives. This venture welcomed guests like Kamahl, Sam Newman, several politicians, and even my dad!

Throughout the year, Benji, my cameraman, was by my side, and was fearless during our reporting stint in Israel from the front lines the conflict between the IDF and Hamas terrorists after the shocking events on October 7.

The tide started to turn on Australia's Voice to Parliament referendum proposal not long after we decided to do what no other media outlet wanted to show you and reported on what was going on in Alice Springs, at the heart of the real isues faced by the nation's indigenous people.

On the global stage, I joined my fellow Rebels at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Direct confrontations with elite figures went viral online and at London's ARC conference my exclusive interviews, including those with former Australian PM Scott Morrison and former NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, resonated widely back home.

The year presented its share of highs, lows, and intense moments. Yet, through it all, my dedication to our shared mission never wavered, bolstered by the unwavering support from all of you.

In closing, whether you celebrated a joyous Christmas, Hanukkah, or both like me, I extend my heartfelt gratitude.

Here's to an even bigger 2024!