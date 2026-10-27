BC progressives plan an election ‘grief swim’

B.C. voters picked a Conservative government, and progressives are not taking it well, according to Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies. On Monday's Rebel Roundup, the hosts played a clip of B.C. Green Leader Emily Lowan on election night.

“I'm going to be honest, I'm scared,” Lowan said. “I am scared for what's to come.”

Lowan described the Conservative agenda as one of “cuts to the programs that we rely on the most” and “culture wars and needless attacks on human rights.” She said she expects cuts to health care, child care and public services, and a government that would put “fossil fuel profits ahead of our future.”

David joked that the left's mood reminded him of the tagline for the 1986 film The Fly. “Be afraid. Be very afraid.”

He also pushed back on the health-care warning. David said he is on a waiting list in Ontario for a cochlear implant, with a wait of about six months. In British Columbia, he said, the same operation has a five-year wait. “I don't think the B.C. health-care system is broken. Do you, Sheila?” he asked sarcastically.

Sheila highlighted Lowan made other remarks that night, including wondering whether Conservative voters have a right to exist in B.C.

BC Greens MLA-elect Emily Lowan vows to hold the new BC Conservative government to account:



"We are the only party who is equipped to stand against the Conservatives and their — their existence." pic.twitter.com/42RUGQuuku — Sitka Media (@sitkamedia) October 25, 2026

The hosts then turned to what they described as an Instagram post promoting a “post-election grief swim.” The post invited people to the ocean on Monday evening to “name what we're carrying and offer it to the ocean together.” Participants could swim, dip their toes or simply stand on the shore, it said.

Sheila compared it to Alberta, where voters just took part in the referendum. “You know what the independence-minded folks aren't doing right now? Swimming off our feelings,” she said.

Rebel Roundup streams live Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.