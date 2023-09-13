20 migrants assault German youths and children using sticks
The authorities described the attackers as being 'around 12 to 14 years old with a darker complexion.'
In the German city of Chemnitz, a group of around 20 young migrants reportedly attacked German children and teens, some using sticks. As per the police statement, “around 20 unknown children and young people suddenly attacked a group of other children and young people, apparently some with sticks.” Radio Chemnitz, a local station, mentioned that “the attackers appeared to be foreigners — the victims were Germans.”
In Konkordia Park, situated in the Schloßchemnitz district, an 11-year-old German child and another 14-year-old “were pushed to the ground, at which point they were punched and kicked.” Fortunately, the injuries sustained by the young Germans were minor, as reported by Summit News.
After the incident, the police detained a group of teenagers aged 12 to 16 from a nearby district. They are currently investigating if this group was connected to the earlier assault.
According to the Tag24 newspaper, there has been a consistent increase in crime in Chemnitz attributed to its migrant community. The publication highlighted an incident in July where a Libyan individual used pepper spray in the city center, resulting in injuries to eight shop customers. Furthermore, there have been significant altercations in the area involving migrant men.
CDU city councilor and police officer Michael Specht told Tag24: “It’s getting worse and worse.”
Mayor Steffen Zenner told Bild newspaper: “Unfortunately, we have to repeatedly acknowledge ugly scenes of violence and physical confrontations in the middle of our city center. These are predominantly caused by migrants. It should be noted that the majority of migrants living in Plauen adhere to the law.”
