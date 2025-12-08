44 employers convicted of illegally hiring ineligible foreign workers since 2020

At least 44 employers and individuals have been convicted of illegally employing foreign nationals without authorization over the last five years, according to a newly released response to a House of Commons Order Paper Question.

The question was tabled by Edmonton Riverbend MP Matt Jeneroux and answered December 5, 2025, by the federal Department of Public Safety.

The investigation and enforcement data comes from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), which probes offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act. Charges are referred to federal prosecutors and penalties are imposed by the courts.

Convictions by Year

2020: 7 entities (1 investigation)

2021: 9 entities (7 investigations)

2022: 4 entities (3 investigations)

2023: 9 entities (6 investigations)

2024: 13 entities (8 investigations)

2025 (to Oct. 20): 2 entities (2 investigations)

That’s 44 convictions across 26 separate investigations.

Hundreds of Unauthorized Workers

Court records show hundreds of ineligible workers were employed across these cases. Some of the largest headcounts include:

178 workers in a single 2021 prosecution

60 to 71 workers per case in multiple 2023 convictions

76 workers tied to 2024 absolute discharges

Penalties Range from Massive Fines to Absolute Discharges

While some penalties were severe—such as a $400,000 fine in 2024, a $75,000 fine plus house arrest in 2022, and a $50,000 fine with a 20-month conditional sentence in 2025—many others amounted to:

Absolute or conditional discharges

Probation

Charitable “donations”

Community service

Fines as low as $2,500 per offence, even in multi-worker cases

Named Companies and Franchise Operators

Despite Ottawa withholding many names under privacy rules, several major employers were publicly identified, including:

Master Reglazing (Edmonton) Ltd. – convicted in 2022

Fox Hill Cheese House Limited – convicted in 2021

Adaptacare Personal Care Homes Inc. – convicted in 2021

Peace River Dairy Queen – convicted in 2021

Vivanco Panelized Framing Corp. – convicted in 2024

Mucho Burrito (Marula Holdings Ltd.) – convicted in 2024

Tim Hortons (Few 2010 Inc.) – convicted in 2024

CDA Landscape Services – convicted in 2024

Sheridan Lawrence Inn – convicted in 2024

Named Individuals Convicted

Publicly named individuals include:

Philippe Thomassin (2020)

Claudia Janeth Gil (2020)

Roberto Carlos Gil Guzman (2020)

Jorge Alexander Pena Mendoza (2021)

Fanny Rocio Chimoy Melendez (2022)

Miurel Bracamonte (2023)

Gurwinder Singh Ahluwalia (2025)

Meanwhile, dozens of other convictions remain shielded from public view under privacy protections in the Criminal Records Act and publication bans—despite involving large numbers of unauthorized workers.

Despite repeated convictions involving dozens—or even hundreds—of unauthorized workers, courts continue handing out probation, discharges, donations to charity, and modest fines in many cases.