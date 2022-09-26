44% of passport office staff work from home

By Sheila Gunn Reid PETITION: Fire Karina Gould Justin Trudeau must fire Karina Gould from her position as Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development due to her disastrous management of the Canadian passport backlog. 7,954 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

As of June 2022, 1219 out of 2774 nationwide employees of Passport Canada have flexible work arrangements.

The data about the work-from-home numbers at Passport Canada were made available in a response to an inquiry of ministry posed by Conservative MP Alex Ruff of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

Today in QP: The PASSPORT BACKLOG is an absolute MESS caused by Liberal incompetence. My constituency office is doing all we can to assist those who can't get through to Passport Canada, but my staff has waited hours on the 'HOTLINE' #passportdelays #pittmeadows #mapleridge pic.twitter.com/8KNhaK9FaC — Marc Dalton (@MarcDalton) June 17, 2022

Canadian passport offices have been plagued with outrageous wait times and lengthy line-ups akin to something one might see for concert tickets.

These are not Garth Brooks fans, these are Canadians wanting to exercise their section 6 of Charter rights to travel.

The Canadian government states:

6. (1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada.(2) Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right:

1. to move to and take up residence in any province; and

2. to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.

The records indicate that the work-from-home arrangements in passport offices have steadily increased since January 2022, soaring from 293 to 1191 in May, and then 1219 by the end of June.

Previously, to address line-ups and people sleeping on the street to get into the passport queue, the Liberals ordered more chairs for passport offices.

Long wait at the passport office?



Don't worry, the Liberals are buying more chairs so you can sit comfy while you wait all day!https://t.co/U1TIL5nKEF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 30, 2022

Karina Gould, the Liberal minister overseeing the passport office fiasco, should be fired. To sign the petition, please visit www.FireGould.com