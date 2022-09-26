44% of passport office staff work from home
The records indicate that the work-from-home arrangements in passport offices have steadily increased since January 2022, soaring from 293 to 1191 in May, and then 1219 by the end of June.
As of June 2022, 1219 out of 2774 nationwide employees of Passport Canada have flexible work arrangements.
The data about the work-from-home numbers at Passport Canada were made available in a response to an inquiry of ministry posed by Conservative MP Alex Ruff of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.
Today in QP: The PASSPORT BACKLOG is an absolute MESS caused by Liberal incompetence. My constituency office is doing all we can to assist those who can't get through to Passport Canada, but my staff has waited hours on the 'HOTLINE' #passportdelays #pittmeadows #mapleridge pic.twitter.com/8KNhaK9FaC— Marc Dalton (@MarcDalton) June 17, 2022
Canadian passport offices have been plagued with outrageous wait times and lengthy line-ups akin to something one might see for concert tickets.
These are not Garth Brooks fans, these are Canadians wanting to exercise their section 6 of Charter rights to travel.
The Canadian government states:
6. (1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada.(2) Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right:
1. to move to and take up residence in any province; and
2. to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.
Here is the Service Canada office in Montreal. #servicecanada @RebelNewsOnline #passport #PasseportCanada @ThevoiceAlexa pic.twitter.com/KLgkZWVb5g— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) June 22, 2022
Previously, to address line-ups and people sleeping on the street to get into the passport queue, the Liberals ordered more chairs for passport offices.
Long wait at the passport office?— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 30, 2022
Don't worry, the Liberals are buying more chairs so you can sit comfy while you wait all day!https://t.co/U1TIL5nKEF
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
