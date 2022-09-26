44% of passport office staff work from home

The records indicate that the work-from-home arrangements in passport offices have steadily increased since January 2022, soaring from 293 to 1191 in May, and then 1219 by the end of June.

As of June 2022, 1219 out of 2774 nationwide employees of Passport Canada have flexible work arrangements.

The data about the work-from-home numbers at Passport Canada were made available in a response to an inquiry of ministry posed by Conservative MP Alex Ruff of Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

Canadian passport offices have been plagued with outrageous wait times and lengthy line-ups akin to something one might see for concert tickets.

These are not Garth Brooks fans, these are Canadians wanting to exercise their section 6 of Charter rights to travel.

The Canadian government states:

6. (1) Every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada.(2) Every citizen of Canada and every person who has the status of a permanent resident of Canada has the right:
1. to move to and take up residence in any province; and
2. to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province.

Previously, to address line-ups and people sleeping on the street to get into the passport queue, the Liberals ordered more chairs for passport offices.

Canada news
