50 Cent suggests black voters identify with Trump following felony conviction

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, a prominent figure in the hip-hop industry, recently expressed his belief that black voters might find more common ground with former President Donald Trump than with President Joe Biden, following Trump's unprecedented conviction.

During a visit to Capitol Hill on June 5, where the 48-year-old Grammy Award-winning artist met with lawmakers and the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to advocate for black entrepreneurship and minority representation in the liquor industry, he was asked about his thoughts on the upcoming presidential election. While he has not yet decided who he will support, 50 Cent suggested that African American men might identify with Trump because they, too, have faced RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) charges, the Epoch Times reports.

Last summer, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charged President Trump under Georgia's RICO Act for his efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results. However, the Georgia Court of Appeals recently agreed to pause all court proceedings in the case against the former president and eight codefendants, pending a review of whether the district attorney should be disqualified due to alleged conflicts of interest and misconduct.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has ventured into the political arena. In October 2020, he initially seemed to endorse President Trump in response to President Biden's proposed tax plan but later recanted his support. In 2016, he endorsed Hillary Clinton.

During his Capitol Hill visit, 50 Cent met with both Democrat and Republican leadership, including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), and Rep. Troy Carter (D-La.). He was accompanied by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who described the rapper as "one of the most successful" black entrepreneurs in the United States, highlighting his journey as a testament to the success that can be achieved through hard work and vision.