50% chance of remaining in Canada if faced with a deportation order: Records show

An order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Tom Kmiec asked Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada to detail deportation order execution numbers by year.

According to Blacklock's, which broke the story Tuesday:

The Canada Border Services Agency in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons said of 13,287 foreigners ordered out of the country since 2016 a total 6,322 were deported. The remainder “are still awaiting enforcement.” The Border Services Agency took an average six months to enforce a deportation order.

Of the 2,096 deportation orders issued in 2016, only 1,304 people were deported and another 732 warrants are still waiting to be enforced, 6 years later.

In 2020, 1,194 people were ordered deported from Canada, although only 536 were deported. In 2021 of, 1,464 were ordered deported, 453 left the country either on their own or with government help.

In 2022, 1,688 foreigners were ordered deported, though just one-quarter of them (409) left the country.