50% chance of remaining in Canada if faced with a deportation order: Records show
Numbers disclosed in an inquiry of IRCC indicate that the last time the department executed 50% of the deportation orders issued was in 2016. Every year since it has fallen short of achieving that ultra-low target.
An order paper question posed by Alberta Conservative MP Tom Kmiec asked Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada to detail deportation order execution numbers by year.
According to Blacklock's, which broke the story Tuesday:
The Canada Border Services Agency in an Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons said of 13,287 foreigners ordered out of the country since 2016 a total 6,322 were deported. The remainder “are still awaiting enforcement.” The Border Services Agency took an average six months to enforce a deportation order.
Of the 2,096 deportation orders issued in 2016, only 1,304 people were deported and another 732 warrants are still waiting to be enforced, 6 years later.
In 2020, 1,194 people were ordered deported from Canada, although only 536 were deported. In 2021 of, 1,464 were ordered deported, 453 left the country either on their own or with government help.
In 2022, 1,688 foreigners were ordered deported, though just one-quarter of them (409) left the country.
DOCUMENTS show foreign fugitives have a better than 50-50 chance of evading deportation: "I don't quite understand why we would tolerate this." https://t.co/yEiXJuIodX #cdnpoli @MarcoMendicino @TomKmiec @CanBorder pic.twitter.com/zXUUSRsQx6— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) December 15, 2022
