$689 million for illegal asylum seekers: Trudeau's immigration failure

Justin Trudeau’s reckless policies have once again left Canadians paying the price. Since 2022, the Trudeau Liberals have spent $689 million — your tax dollars— on hotel rooms for illegal asylum seekers.

And how do we know this? Through an Access to Information filing obtained by Rebel News. Once again, we’ve done the work the mainstream media refuses to do, bringing you the truth about the Trudeau government’s wasteful spending.

We do it all with your help thanks your generous donations to RebelInvestigates.com.

Let’s not forget where this all started. Back in 2017, Trudeau sent out that now-infamous tweet: “To those fleeing persecution, terror, and war, Canadians will welcome you… #WelcomeToCanada.” That one tweet didn’t just signal Canada’s so-called compassion to the world — it created chaos at our borders, overwhelming our immigration system.

Since then, illegal border crossings have skyrocketed, especially at places like Roxham Road. And instead of addressing the issue, Trudeau’s solution has been to throw money at it — money that could have been used to help Canadians who are struggling.

Think about it: $689 million could have gone toward building affordable housing, supporting homeless shelters, or helping veterans who are sleeping on the streets. But instead, it’s being spent on hotel rooms for people who entered the country illegally.

And what about the Canadians who are suffering? Homelessness is on the rise. Affordable housing is out of reach for so many families. Indigenous communities face severe housing shortages. And young Canadians trying to buy their first home are being priced out of the market entirely.

And what are the Liberals giving you to help with the affordability crisis they created by their out-of-control immigration targets? They're taking the GST off Oreos.

This is Trudeau’s Canada: Canadians in need are ignored, while illegal border crossers are put up in hotels at your expense. And let’s be honest—many of these people aren’t fleeing war zones or persecution. They’re economic migrants taking advantage of Trudeau’s broken system, encouraged by that one careless tweet.

At Rebel News, we believe in compassion — but compassion starts at home. It’s time to prioritize the Canadians who are struggling instead of spending nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars on hotel rooms for people who bypass the legal immigration process.

See the expenses for yourself: