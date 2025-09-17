900 Migrants in Hotels in Ontario while 15,400 Homeless in Toronto
As of May, over 900 asylum seekers remain in Ontario hotels, a supposedly temporary program that has become a permanent taxpayer burden. The revelation comes from a recent Order Paper Question by Conservative MP Arnold Viersen.
Canadian taxpayers paid $205 per asylum seeker per night at the program's peak, a figure that has since decreased to $132.
Ontario's 900 hotel residents cost between $118,800 and $180,000 nightly, totaling up to $5.4 million monthly. Toronto, a major recipient, has already received nearly $455 million from Ottawa for these stays.
While federal dollars keep flowing to house asylum seekers in hotels, Toronto residents are facing a deepening homelessness crisis.
The city's 2024 Street Needs Assessment found 15,400 homeless individuals, more than double the 7,300 reported in 2021.
Refugee claimants now constitute over 50% of Toronto's homeless, up from 13% in 2021.
Toronto’s shelters are at a breaking point, many at or over capacity.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
