'Call it off!' Aussie PM, urged to postpone divisive Indigenous Voice referendum

Broadcaster Neil Mitchell has urged the Prime Minister to postpone the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as polls indicate it will be rejected by a majority of Australians.

The Redbridge Poll, released this week, showed that the ‘Yes’ vote had dropped under 40 per cent in every state apart from Victoria.

Nationally, only 39 per cent of people polled said they would vote for the Voice. A massive 61 per cent told pollsters they would reject the proposed constitutional change.

Mitchell yesterday told his 3AW radio audience that postponing the divisive referendum would be the “right thing” to do.

“I think the Prime Minister should call it off. Today might be the last day he can do that,” he told listeners. “Postpone it. It would be genuine leadership … yes it would be embarrassing, and it could even cost a quid. “But it would be the right thing to do for the country.”

Mitchell said that the Voice looked certain to be rejected and that a ‘No’ vote risked creating massive upset for Indigenous people.

Cancelling the vote, even at this late stage, would be the least worst option.

He said the Prime Minister needed to come up with a new way of creating a Voice that was less contentious.