Canada Post restarts contract talks following Air Canada strike

Canada Post and its union are set to resume contract talks today that were delayed by Air Canada’s flight attendant strike over the weekend. A Canada Post spokesperson confirmed that bargaining table talks will resume.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) praised the tentative agreement between Air Canada and its flight attendants, stating it demonstrated the power of worker unity and built momentum for the upcoming negotiation.

CUPW National President Jan Simpson stated that CUPE's victory shows collective bargaining enables progress. She urged the government to cease interference, allowing postal and Air Canada workers, and all unions, to achieve fair agreements.

Originally set to restart last week, talks between CUPW and Canada Post for a new labour agreement were rescheduled to August 20 due to a lack of federal mediators, citing negotiations with Air Canada.

Simpson wrote that Air Canada and postal workers recognize that unity elevates everyone, while division diminishes all. She stressed their linked struggles and shared victories in a Global News statement.

CUPW members rejected Canada Post’s "best and final offers" in a CIRB-administered vote this month, leading the union to enforce an overtime ban. Wednesday’s talks will be the first since the vote.

Postal workers rejected Canada Post's offer of a 13% wage hike over four years and the inclusion of part-timers, which the union vehemently opposes.

The postal service attributes its "existential crisis" and inability to meet union demands to declining mail volumes and financial difficulties. It urges the union to respond to proposals, citing daily multi-million dollar losses due to bargaining uncertainty.

Public Works Minister Joel Lightbound has not commented on his department’s attempt to fast-track a review of proposed Canada Post service cuts, according to Blacklock’s, which could include eliminating daily mail delivery for over $70 million in annual savings.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu stated that back-to-work legislation might be a possibility. Parliament has imposed similar legislation on postal workers three times in 14 years, most recently last December.

Canada Post anticipates over $1 billion in annual pre-tax losses, reaching a "critical point." Without government aid, 2025 losses alone are projected to surpass $900 million, requiring cash injections to cover operational costs. It's said that this will rise to $1.3 billion by 2029.

“While negotiations remain unresolved, there remains an urgent need to modernize Canada Post and protect this vital national service for Canadians,” the Crown corporation said last week.

A report from Commissioner William Kaplan declares Canada Post bankrupt and in need of major reforms. Collective agreement negotiations have spanned 18 months, with no end in sight.