'Canadian Dream' or empty promise? Newcomers slam Trudeau’s failing immigration policies

A recent CBC survey has revealed growing criticism of the Liberal government’s immigration policies—not just from longtime Canadians, but also from the newcomers these policies are meant to benefit. More than 80 percent of newcomers to Canada feel the country is bringing in too many people through its immigration system without proper planning, CBC reports.

#REPORT: 82% of newcomers to Canada feel the country is bringing in too many immigrants and international students without proper planning, according to a poll commissioned by CBC News. pic.twitter.com/oiUNlSY34q — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) January 8, 2025

While Prime Minister Trudeau touts immigration as a cornerstone of Canada’s prosperity, many immigrants themselves are voicing frustrations with the government’s approach.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller tries to justify the Trudeau Liberals' mass immigration policies while slamming Poilievre.



"Poilievre has been singularly irresponsible in his approach to immigration," Miller says. https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/8KlzK8wb9f — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 12, 2024

According to the survey respondents, newcomers to Canada are increasingly skeptical of the Liberal government’s promises of economic prosperity. Many said they arrive expecting opportunities to match their skills and qualifications, only to face barriers like credential recognition and underemployment. Highly educated professionals said they often find themselves relegated to low-paying jobs, unable to practice in their fields despite labour shortages in industries such as health care and engineering.

"More than 80 per cent of newcomers to Canada feel the country is bringing in too many people through its immigration system without proper planning."



A certain irony, no? https://t.co/PNA9SmtxDM — HoCStaffer (@HoCStaffer) January 8, 2025

“Canada markets itself as a land of opportunity, but the reality is very different,” one survey respondent shared. “Immigrants are being brought in without the support needed to succeed.”

The housing crisis in Canada is a flashpoint for criticism among immigrants. Many newcomers report struggling to find affordable housing, a challenge worsened by the Liberal government’s high immigration targets. With rents and home prices soaring, immigrants often feel pushed to the margins, competing for limited resources in an already overheated market.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller suggests Canada's border with the US was secure during the COVID pandemic, despite a record-breaking influx of migrants crossing at Roxham Road during that time.https://t.co/TXq29qiryW pic.twitter.com/vEFqEkixdD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 13, 2024

“We came here for a better life, but finding a decent place to live has been nearly impossible,” said another respondent.

Newcomers have also raised concerns about the strain on Canada’s public services. Health care, child care, and education systems are buckling under the weight of a rapidly growing population, leaving immigrants saying they are feeling abandoned in their time of need.

With the Syrian civil war seemingly over, Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Canada "isn't facing the same pressure" to revise asylum policies as countries with more Syrian refugees, like the UK, Greece and Germany. pic.twitter.com/iKRlKthYR3 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 10, 2024

Far from being passive beneficiaries, immigrants are emerging as some of the sharpest critics of the Liberal government’s immigration policies. They are calling for reforms that prioritize sustainable integration, meaningful economic opportunities, and infrastructure investment. For many, the Canadian dream remains just that—a dream—and the Liberal government’s policies are increasingly seen as part of the problem rather than the solution.

