'Canadian Dream' or empty promise? Newcomers slam Trudeau’s failing immigration policies

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 08, 2025   |   News

A recent CBC survey has revealed growing criticism of the Liberal government’s immigration policies—not just from longtime Canadians, but also from the newcomers these policies are meant to benefit. More than 80 percent of newcomers to Canada feel the country is bringing in too many people through its immigration system without proper planning, CBC reports.

While Prime Minister Trudeau touts immigration as a cornerstone of Canada’s prosperity, many immigrants themselves are voicing frustrations with the government’s approach.

According to the survey respondents, newcomers to Canada are increasingly skeptical of the Liberal government’s promises of economic prosperity. Many said they arrive expecting opportunities to match their skills and qualifications, only to face barriers like credential recognition and underemployment. Highly educated professionals said they often find themselves relegated to low-paying jobs, unable to practice in their fields despite labour shortages in industries such as health care and engineering.

“Canada markets itself as a land of opportunity, but the reality is very different,” one survey respondent shared. “Immigrants are being brought in without the support needed to succeed.”

The housing crisis in Canada is a flashpoint for criticism among immigrants. Many newcomers report struggling to find affordable housing, a challenge worsened by the Liberal government’s high immigration targets. With rents and home prices soaring, immigrants often feel pushed to the margins, competing for limited resources in an already overheated market.

“We came here for a better life, but finding a decent place to live has been nearly impossible,” said another respondent.

Newcomers have also raised concerns about the strain on Canada’s public services. Health care, child care, and education systems are buckling under the weight of a rapidly growing population, leaving immigrants saying they are feeling abandoned in their time of need.

Far from being passive beneficiaries, immigrants are emerging as some of the sharpest critics of the Liberal government’s immigration policies. They are calling for reforms that prioritize sustainable integration, meaningful economic opportunities, and infrastructure investment. For many, the Canadian dream remains just that—a dream—and the Liberal government’s policies are increasingly seen as part of the problem rather than the solution.

