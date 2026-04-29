'Carney’s power grab?': Quebec Conservatives push back with autonomy plan

In Quebec City on April 21, Éric Duhaime, leader of the Conservative Party of Quebec, launched his new book Destination Autonomie, presenting a roadmap toward a more autonomous Quebec.

Many supporters gathered to hear speeches on how Quebec could become “more autonomous and prosperous within a united Canada,” while also picking up copies of the book.

Philippe Sauro-Cinq-Mars, a Quebec Nouvelles author and journalist, said: “the notion of autonomy is… ultra relevant right now,” especially as Ottawa signals its legislative ambitions.

During the event, several speakers raised concerns about possible federal overreach following Carney’s newly secured majority, strengthened by recent floor crossers.

Joey Aubey, podcaster at the Ian & Frank podcast explained the concerns after Mélanie Joly suggested the government could move forward with legislation like “Bill C-9, which is very liberticidal, very ‘Big Brother’… in terms of freedom of expression", he said. “Personally, I don’t really agree with that.”

Jérôme Blanchet-Gravel, editor-in-chief of Libre Média, warned about the implications of a majority government under Carney: “This is a government that will certainly continue to encroach on provincial jurisdictions. It’s very problematic… Canada is living in the illusion of its democratic priority, while in reality we are seeing a concentration of power in Ottawa that reflects a democratic decline.”

He added that Duhaime’s project is even more relevant in this context: “His fight becomes all the more important… a Liberal government led by Mark Carney is extremely problematic when it comes to respecting provincial powers.”

For his part, Duhaime argued that Quebecers are rejecting both “subservience to Ottawa” and “a third losing referendum,” instead seeking “a unifying position” aimed at “increasing Quebec’s power within the Canadian Confederation.”