'Complete collapse in medical care': Man details horrific health-care nightmare

Article by Rebel News staff

In September 2025, 73-year-old Peter Yu was admitted to the North York General Hospital with chest pain, shortness of breath and leg cramps.

While in the hospital, a cardiologist on duty diagnosed Yu with the early stages of cardiac tamponade, a life-threatening condition where fluid accumulation around the heart reduces cardiac output. He was scheduled for tests a few days later.

Sadly, before those tests could happen, Yu passed away. According to his medical charts, the nurse finishing up their night shift had marked Mr. Yu as stable, only for the day shift nurse to find him deceased and cool to the touch.

Kenny Yu, Peter's son, and his family are now fighting for answers and accountability from North York General Hospital — only to have been met with roadblocks the entire way.

Kenny joined Rebel News' Tamara Lich to discuss the incident and why he believes the passing of his father was something that could have been prevented.

“Instead of putting him in critical care, they left him in a regular ward,” he explained, suggesting his father was being cared for by a registered practical nurse who should not have been taking care of cardiac patients.

“This is actually violating the protocols” of the hospital, he said. “For 72 straight hours, he was left completely unmonitored; there was no heart monitor, there was no telemetry, no oxygen.”

Now, he says the hospital is using “institutional silence” to hide “what happened behind the doors” in the case of his father's preventable death.

The incident could only be described as a “complete collapse of medical care and institution transparency,” Kenny told Tamara.

In an update since the interview, Kenny said that his case has finally began moving through the patients' ombudsman's office.