‘The end goal— basically no people’: Energy industry transition tangible at Global Energy Show
Rebel News interviewed those taking part to get a feel for where this conference thinks the energy industry is headed in the years ahead, especially considering the rapid development of new and evolving technologies and globalist efforts to mandate Environmental-Social-Governance scores.
Many high-profile individuals in the energy industry from around the world recently attended the Global Energy Show in downtown Calgary. This event is a breeding ground for technical innovation, industry networking, and political manifestations. Premiers Danielle Smith and Scott Moe were in attendance, along with other politicians such as the Minister of Energy and Minerals of Alberta, Brian Jean.
Rebel News spoke with some of these politicians to find out what direction the energy industry is going in Alberta and what challenges Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has presented with his 2030 Net-Zero ‘Just Transition’.
Tens of thousands attended this event, with hundreds of presentations and exhibits to be explored. We interviewed those taking part to get a feel for where this conference thinks the energy industry is headed in the years ahead, especially considering the rapid development of new and evolving technologies and globalist efforts to mandate Environmental-Social-Governance scores.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
