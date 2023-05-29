'Exhausted' WA Premier Mark McGowan calls it quits

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced his resignation, attributing his decision to overwhelming exhaustion. The announcement came as a surprise during his second term.

The revelation was made during an abrupt media briefing where the Premier communicated his decision to renounce his positions as premier, treasurer, and member for Rockingham.

McGowan declared, “This week will be my final week."

“The truth is, I’m extremely tired. In fact, I’m exhausted,” he shared with mainstream media reporters, reflecting the toll of "relentless political responsibilities" and the COVID-19 crisis which saw the Premier come under intense criticism.

Expressing faith in the electoral strength of his party, McGowan stated, “I’m convinced WA Labor can win - and will win- the next election in 2025.” However, he admitted he lacked the vitality necessary for his continued role as premier or to engage in what would have been his eighth election as a parliamentarian.

McGowan, a former Navy lawyer who repeatedly came under fire through the pandemic, steered Labor to resounding victories in 2017 and 2021. The 2021 triumph saw his party clinch the largest parliamentary majority in the state's history. Although he initially planned to serve out his second term as premier, the State's top job took its toll.

Accompanied by his wife, Sarah, and cabinet members, the Premier conveyed that he had been pondering resignation "for quite a while". However, he wished to conclude the month's state budget beforehand. Reflecting on his nearly three-decade-long public service career, McGowan said, “It’s way beyond what I could ever have imagined my career would amount to.”

The sudden departure of the Premier, marks a pivotal chapter in the state's political history. His resignation is expected to trigger significant political shifts in the coming months.