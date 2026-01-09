'Experts' claim Canada is warming rapidly, but what if the data is faulty?

For years, Canadians have been told — confidently, repeatedly, and expensively — that our country is warming at twice the global average. That claim underpins carbon taxes, energy bans, bank stress tests, and hundreds of billions of dollars in so-called “climate action.”

But what if the data behind it is broken?

Physicist and data scientist Dr. Joseph Hickey uncovered a mysterious, nationwide temperature “step increase” that suddenly appears in Canadian climate records in 1998.

Not gradual warming. Not regional variation. A near-instant jump — across the country — embedded in the very dataset used by Environment and Climate Change Canada and relied on by politicians, regulators, and the media.

Even more troubling?

When the anomaly was flagged years ago by analysts inside the Bank of Canada, federal climate scientists brushed it off as “probably” natural variability.

Probably. That’s apparently good enough to justify punishing energy policies and skyrocketing costs of living.

On this episode of The Gunn Show, we sit down with Tom Harris, executive director of the International Climate Science Coalition Canada, to unpack a bombshell report that throws Canada’s climate narrative into serious doubt.

This is a must-watch conversation about bad data, blind faith in authority, and why “trust the science” only works when the science can survive scrutiny.